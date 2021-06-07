Portsmouth plotting transfer move for Championship midfielder

Portsmouth are keen on doing a deal for Luton Town’s Joe Morrell, although the player is not going to make a decision on his future until after Euro 2020.

The midfielder has been called up by Wales as they prepare for the major tournament, and Morrell will hope to play his part as Robert Page’s men look to progress from a group that contains Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

After that, it appears Morrell could have a call to make on his future though, with the Portsmouth News revealing that Danny Cowley is keen on signing the 24-year-old.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward though, as the update confirms that Morrell’s preference would be to secure a move to the Championship if possible, although if that can’t happen, Pompey would be favourites from any League One interest.

The former Bristol City man seems keen on securing a move away after a tough year with the Hatters, where he managed just ten appearances in the league.

Should he make the switch to Fratton Park, it would be the second time Morrell has worked under Cowley after a loan spell with Lincoln in the 19/20 season.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

The verdict

It’s clear that a new central midfielder is needed for Portsmouth and Morrell would appear to be an ideal fit. He is clever with how he moves the ball and is someone that the manager knows and obviously rates.

Of course, the major issue here is that he wants a Championship move, so it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

For now, Morrell’s focus will be on Wales and Pompey will need to have backup options if they can’t get this transfer sorted once the tournament is finished.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.