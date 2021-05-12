Portsmouth plotting ambitious transfer swoop for Championship man

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is hoping to sign Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo in the summer transfer window.

I understand that left-back Harry Toffolo is a transfer target for #Pompey this summer. — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2021

Despite their final day play-off heartbreak, Pompey have appointed Cowley as their boss on a long-term basis, as he did impress after succeeding Kenny Jackett.

His task now is to reshape the squad ahead of what he hopes will be a promotion push next season, and BBC reporter Andrew Moon has claimed that Toffolo is a target.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Terriers since joining from Lincoln City, and dropping down to League One would normally seem extremely unlikely given his quality.

However, Cowley has worked with the defender for the Imps and with the Terriers, so the two have a close relationship.

Nevertheless, it will still be a challenge for the third tier side to convince Toffolo to drop down a division, as he has been an important player for Carlos Corberan’s side this season.

The former Norwich City youngster played 31 games in the campaign that has just finished, with injuries restricting his impact. Toffolo managed two goals and five assists in that period.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business if Portsmouth could pull it off, but in truth it’s hard to see it happening because Toffolo is a good Championship player and would surely have suitors in the second tier, at least, if he was available.

Of course, the Cowley factor is the only reason this may be a possibility and the fact he has played a key role in Toffolo’s career means it shouldn’t be ruled out.

So, this is a very exciting link for the Pompey fans and this signing would be a real statement of intent for the new boss.

