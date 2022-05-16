Portsmouth player receives fresh contract offer amid transfer interest

Portsmouth have put a contract offer on the table for experienced midfielder Michael Jacobs, according to The News.

The 30-year-old’s current deal is due to expire this summer, and before the weekend there was no fresh contract offered, despite manager Danny Cowley stating his desire to keep the attack-minded player at Fratton Park.

Cowley was keen on a pay-as-you-play deal for Jacobs, per The News, but Jacobs is not interested in that as he believes that he would get a regular deal elsewhere.

However, the club hierarchy have put an offer on the table that is believed to be incentive-based, as well as the offer of a basic salary on top of that.

Pompey’s offer comes after it was revealed by the BBCs Andrew Moon that League Two promotion-chasers Northampton Town were keen on signing Jacobs this summer.

Jacobs made 24 appearances in League One during the 2021-22 season – 11 of those which were starts – scoring six goals and notching four assists in the third tier.

The Verdict

Jacobs is quite clearly still a solid League One talent – but it all depends on whether you can keep him fit or not.

The pay-as-you-play contract is something that Portsmouth have explored recently already with Louis Thompson, with the idea being that it will be value for money if Jacobs proves he can stay fit and healthy.

Quite rightly though he doesn’t want to do that at the age of just 30, and you can bet that other teams will be willing to offer him a more standard type of deal.

It’s unlikely that Jacobs will be a regular starter at Portsmouth next season even if he’s fit, but he’s a great option to have as a rotational piece or to come off the bench and Cowley will be hoping Jacobs sticks with him.