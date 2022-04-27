Portsmouth player outlines summer intentions amid previous Blackburn transfer interest

Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness has revealed that he is happy to remain at Fratton Park this summer – despite recent transfer links with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side were said to be interested in a swoop for the 26-year-old in the January transfer window, but a move to Ewood Park never materialised for Harness.

He instead remained at Pompey for the rest of the 2021-22 season and has been a talisman for Danny Cowley, scoring 11 goals and also notching six assists in 39 League One appearances.

Pompey though have fallen short of the play-off places once again and Harness will go into this summer with a year remaining on his contract at the south coast club, with the hierarchy notifying the player of their intentions to trigger the one-year extension that is in his current deal.

That will protect Portsmouth’s asset when it comes to this coming summer, and if Harness does end up departing the club it will end up being for a significant transfer fee.

Harness though is not thinking of that and is adamant that he would be happy to still be a Pompey player when the transfer window closes, but also hasn’t ruled out making an exit.

“From what I know they are going to take up the option,” Harness said of his future, per The News.

“The gaffer has mentioned that they are going to take it, but there is nothing formal yet. That’s all I know at the minute.

“Obviously, I’ve enjoyed being here but I’ve never quite got to where I’d hope to go.

“It’s been tough at times but I’m enjoying my football here and playing for the gaffer and Nicky.

“They’ve put so much faith in me, I can’t complain. I couldn’t ask for anymore than that. So I will see what will happen now over the next few weeks. “I’d be happy to stay here, though, of course.” The Verdict It’s the smart move for Portsmouth to extend Harness’ contract whilst they can as it gives them a bit more wriggle room into their potential options this summer. Losing him for free would have been a foolish thing to do, so triggering the extension at least gives them a chance to get a seven-figure fee for the attacking midfielder should Championship clubs come calling. And if those clubs don’t come in for Harness, the extension then gives Pompey a chance to potentially renegotiate and try to extend the player’s deal – it’s a long shot right now but never say never. Harness will no doubt have ambitions of playing in the Championship as he gets towards his peak years, but all Portsmouth can do is hope that the vultures do not circle.