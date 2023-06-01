Having finished seven points outside of the play-off spots in League One this past season, Portsmouth will be looking to take advantage in 2023-24 of what appears to look like on paper a weaker third tier.

They appointed a rookie manager in the form of John Mousinho in January to replace Danny Cowley in the dugout at Fratton Park, and whilst new signings need to be made this summer, he already has the nucleus of his team and key players under contract.

One player whose future looks very much up in the air and has done for a while though is Jay Mingi.

Having picked Mingi up as a free agent in September 2021 following his release from Charlton Athletic, Pompey loaned the central midfielder out to Maidenhead United in the National League before handing him his EFL debut in March 2022.

Mingi was somewhat of a regular feature under Cowley in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, but a knee injury set him back and then he was not picked for the remainder of the season when fit by new head coach John Mousinho.

What is the latest on Jay Mingi's Portsmouth future?

When Pompey announced their retained list for the 2022-23 season, Mingi featured on their as a player that had been offered fresh terms, with negotiations described as 'ongoing'.

A three-year deal is reportedly on the table for the midfielder and has been since December, but the clock is now ticking in regards to him actually putting pen to paper on that offer.

As it stands though, it looks like Mingi isn't going to do that all.

Per a report from The News in Portsmouth, Pompey are now resigned to losing the 22-year-old this summer, although they will be protected as any club who attempts to sign Mingi will have to pay a compensation fee to the club due to his age.

Who will Jay Mingi sign for?

A whole host of clubs had been linked with a move for Mingi just before the January transfer window, with Championship trio Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Birmingham City all said to be keen.

And his agent stated that three clubs from League One actually made offers that month which were turned down, including from his former club Charlton.

However, Mingi did not feature much at all after that so that interest may have died now, although there's still quite clearly potential there.

It's feasible to think that another League One club will pick Mingi up this summer, but they'd have to end up paying a five-figure compensation package for his services and that could be a stumbling block for some.