Portsmouth player makes transfer admission

Portsmouth midfielder Miguel Azeez has insisted to The News that he is focused on matters on the pitch rather than his future with the club.

The 19-year-old joined the Sky Bet League One side on loan this season from Arsenal and has since struggled to nail down a starting spot under Danny Cowley at Fratton Park.

However Azeez has recently been starting more regularly for the South Coast outfit, meaning that suggestions that he could make an early return to the Emirates Stadium appear way off the mark.

Now the midfielder has commented on his future, as he stated the following recently:

“When it happens, it happens. I’m just focused on playing so whenever that happens I want to make sure to give the best account of myself. Hopefully I can carry on doing that.”

Azeez has made eight appearances for Pompey across all competitions and will now be looking to hold down a regular spot in the team under Cowley between now and January.

The teenager has made one senior appearance for Arsenal so far after progressing through their academy system.

The Verdict

It has been a tough start for Azeez at Portsmouth but things appear to be looking a bit more positive now for the midfielder.

He is starting to establish himself as a key member of the starting eleven and will certainly be looking to make up for lost time on the South Coast.

Returning to Arsenal doesn’t seem to be in his plans at present, but it is sure to come down to what Portsmouth plan to do when the transfer window opens.

If they intend to bring in more players on loan, one of either Azeez, Mahlon Romeo, Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst or Gassan Ahadme will have to depart first.