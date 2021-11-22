Portsmouth player makes transfer admission following Ipswich Town link

Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs has admitted to The News that his future is still very much up in the air at Fratton Park.

These comments follow an eventful weekend for the former Wigan Athletic man as he played and scored for his side in their 2-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, as they picked up a welcome three points in what was a hard fought game.

Jacobs came mightily close to leaving the South Coast club during the summer, with a move to Ipswich Town eventually falling through, and it appears that his future is still very much undecided.

Speaking after the match against Wimbledon, Jacobs was quick to comment on his current situation:

“I don’t really know (how January will pan out).

“It’s been a difficult time and I need to be playing football.

“It’s best to talk about these things, so they don’t drag on and have to wait to make decisions as the window goes on.

“With these things, what will be will be.”

Jacobs has only played five times in the league for Pompey this season and will be keen to keep his fitness up between now and the new year as he waits to see what January brings.

The winger’s contract is due to expire at Fratton Park in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

Jacobs once again proved at the weekend that he still has a lot to offer, however it does appear likely that he will be plying his trade away from Portsmouth further down the line.

There doesn’t seem to be much of an intention on either side to extend his stay on the South Coast and after what went on over the summer, it is probably best he moves on.

Plenty of Football League sides are bound to be keen on a player of his talents and it will be interesting to see who comes in with offers for him.

As he rightly stated, he needs to be playing regularly, so the amount of game time he is offered will be crucial to him making a move.