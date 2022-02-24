Portsmouth player makes contract admission

Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson has told The News that he is yet to have held talks with the club over signing a new contract.

The 27-year-old is one of a plethora of players that could well leave Fratton Park for nothing this summer as his current deal continues to run down towards expiry at the end of the season.

Thompson was signed last summer following his release from Norwich City, with the central midfielder having only been handed a one year deal initially due to the fact that he has a bad past with injuries.

Now the experienced player has come out and had his say on his contractual situation, as he stated the following recently:

“No I haven’t had any conversations yet. Like I’ve said before, I’ll just keep doing what I can on the pitch and that’s out of my control. Hopefully something gets sorted for many years to come in the future.”

There is an option for the club to extend Thompson’s deal by a further year, however it is fair to assume that any decision over his future will be made come the end of the campaign.

He has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Verdict

It is a difficult situation for any player to be in let alone one that so clearly wants to stay put at the club.

However Thompson will simply have to be patient as there is still a lot of the season left to play before his future can be sorted.

All he can do at the moment is to continue to try to impress Danny Cowley and co in the best way that he can.

That way he will give himself the best chance of potentially earning an extension to his current deal that would keep him at Fratton Park for at least another year.