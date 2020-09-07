Portsmouth player exit being considered as transfer arrival nears completion

Portsmouth are believed to be considering allowing Haji Mnoga to leave the club on loan ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign according to The Portsmouth News.

The 18-year-old has made four appearances for the Portsmouth first-team, but is likely to struggle for minutes in the senior squad this term.

Kenny Jackett already has a number of options available to him ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to challenge for a timely promotion back into the Championship.

But the seemingly imminent arrival of Callum Johnson from League One side Accrington Stanley is likely to push Mnoga further down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

Mnoga signed his first professional contract with Portsmouth in December, and had a brief spell with Bognor Regis, before a foot injury brought his time with the club to an end.

But Portsmouth are keen to find him regular game time to further his development in senior football, with opportunities likely to be limited with Pompey this term.

Kenny Jackett’s side finished fifth in the League One table last season, before they were beaten by Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Portsmouth take on Shrewsbury Town in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, as they look to start the campaign with three points to their name.

Do you know which club these former Portsmouth academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Who is Jason Pearce playing for now? Charlton Athletic Millwall Derby County Reading

The Verdict:

This will be the best move for all parties involved.

Mnoga isn’t going to be getting regular game time with Portsmouth, so the club are making the right call in looking at loaning him out ahead of the new season.

If he can get regular minutes under his belt elsewhere this season, then I think it’s likely we’ll see him challenging for a spot in the Portsmouth first-team next term.

It should be a no-brainer to loan him out, especially if Johnson is to sign for the club.