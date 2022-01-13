Portsmouth player close to EFL transfer exit

Portsmouth centre back Paul Downing is close to joining Rochdale on loan until the end of the season, as per a recent report by The News.

The 30-year-old is one of a number of players that Danny Cowley is looking to move on from Fratton Park this month, with Doncaster Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Stevenage all said to have been interested in the former Blackburn Rovers player.

Now it appears that Dale have won the race for the defender’s signature, with a deal having been agreed in principle for the ex-MK Dons man to sign for the Sky Bet League Two side on a temporary basis.

Downing originally joined Pompey back in 2019 from Blackburn and has since gone on to make 27 appearances for the South Coast club across all competitions.

With his contract now due to expire at Fratton Park at the end of the season, it appears he may well have played his last game for the club as he closes in on a move to Spotland that should lead to a permanent departure in the long term.

The Verdict

This appears to be the best decision for all parties and overall it won’t be a move that surprise many, with it having been on the cards for quite some time.

It has been a bit of a nightmarish spell for Downing at Pompey and now it is for the best that he moves to a club where he can start playing regularly again.

The only downside for his parent club is that they have been unable to offload him permanently.

They have however got him out the door and as mentioned earlier in the article, it is highly unlikely that he will be seen again in the blue of Portsmouth – which is a shame for a player who is a good professional.