Portsmouth planning transfer raid on League One club

Portsmouth want a few more signings before the window shuts it seems, with The News reporting that the club are eyeing a transfer swoop for two players in Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs.

Both of the players currently feature for Cambridge in League One, the same division that Pompey are in, and they’ll be hoping that some transfer business can be done in a double bid for the duo.

Danny Cowley’s side will want to be closer to the play-off places – preferably in them – come the end of this campaign when compared to the last one. They were near the top half of the third tier table last season but couldn’t sneak into the top six.

Now though, the Portsmouth boss has invested heavily in his playing squad and has added goals to the team through the likes of Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott.

Even with the signings that Pompey have already made though, it seems as though Danny Cowley still wants to add a few more options to the squad. Two of the names that he wants to sort out a transfer deal for are Tracey and Knibbs, who both play for the same team.

Tracey managed a haul of two goals and two assists in 15 starts for Cambridge last season and has already played in all four of their League One games so far this campaign too. As for Knibbs, he had a total of four goals and two assists in 14 starts.

Both of the players then have already bagged goals at this level and Portsmouth feel like they could improve their squad by bring both to Fratton Park during this summer window.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have a solid squad right now at League One level and look like they could be real contenders for a promotion from the division this season.

With Danny Cowley still wanting to add to his team too, it shows that the former Huddersfield boss is not content with just settling with the team at his disposal and wants to continue to improve and upgrade his team – and that should ensure they stay on near the top of the table in the third tier this campaign.

They’re within the top six already so far this season and that is where they’ll want to stay come the end of the campaign too. Adding two players like Tracey and Knibbs could certainly help that too and whilst they might not be first-team regulars as they are at Cambridge, they could have the chance to try themselves in the Championship in the future via Pompey.

If a transfer deal can be done for both then – which might not be too expensive – then it could be some more astute business by Portsmouth.