Portsmouth open talks with Middlesbrough midfielder

Portsmouth have opened talks with Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, could see his deal at Hillsborough terminated in order to sanction a move to Fratton Park.

The report states that it would also be a loan move to the south coast, with Wing struggling for regular minutes over the last couple of months.

Wing proved to be a top performer for Rotherham United last season, in a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation.

Wing has struggled to pave his way for regular contention at the Riverside Stadium, with a potential move to Fratton parka another opportunity to impress his permanent employers.

Primarily operating as holding midfielder, Wing can also play slightly more advanced and in a number 10 role.

The verdict

Wing has brilliant technical ability, whilst he proved that he had the tenacity and grit that was needed to take Rotherham’s fight for survival right to the final day last season.

He is a player who can really hurt teams when afforded too much space, and whilst he has not impressed too much at Sheffield Wednesday, there is certainly scope for him to rediscover form.

The 26-year-old will be viewing this as another opportunity to impress a new manager, although, with Premier League football the ultimate ambition for Middlesbrough, it remains to be seen if Wing would remain at the Riverside Stadium, should Boro secure promotion.

Portsmouth are currently fighting for promotion themselves, with Danny Cowley’s side eager to make use of their games in hand.