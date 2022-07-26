Portsmouth on the verge of securing deal for ex-Reading FC player

Portsmouth are set to add some experience to their back-line with the signing of Michael Morrison, The News have reported.

The 34-year-old was not offered a new deal by Reading at the end of the 2021-22 season, ending his tenure at the Berkshire outfit at the three-year mark.

Morrison featured 28 times in the Championship for the Royals last season, and in all competitions since signing for the club he made 113 appearances.

The centre-back also has vast experience in the second tier with the likes of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, and he will battle it out with the likes of Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie for a starting berth under Danny Cowley.

He will become Portsmouth’s eighth signing of the summer, the sixth of which will be a permanent addition.

And the veteran could even make his debut on Tuesday evening as a Pompey side face National League outfit Barnet at The Hive.

The Verdict

Despite his age, Morrison has played fairly regularly for Reading over the last few years.

Therefore, he can surely be seen as a solid addition to Danny Cowley’s squad going forward due to the experience he brings from a level above.

He may not feature every week, but Morrison can definitely bring something both on the pitch and in the dressing room, as well as a solid, reliable presence.

Portsmouth’s squad is now shaping up rather nicely ahead of the new campaign, where they will surely have promotion aspirations.