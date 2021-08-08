Portsmouth on the brink of completing double deal

Portsmouth are on the brink of completing a double deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell and former Norwich City man Louis Thompson, as per a recent report by The News.

Pompey are hopeful of confirming the double move for the duo tomorrow as Danny Cowley bids to further strengthen his new look squad after getting the season underway yesterday with a win away to Fleetwood Town.

Morrell featured for Wales at the European Championships and would be an eye catching addition, with the 24-year-old now seemingly set to call time on his short spell with Luton.

Meanwhile Thompson has been without a club since the back end of July after leaving Norwich and is seemingly set to sign a pay as you play deal with the South Coast outfit.

The two expected additions will add much greater depth to Cowley’s midfield options, with the club being forced to utilise new signing Connor Ogilvie in an unfamiliar central midfield role against Fleetwood due to an injury that was picked up by Shaun Williams in the warm up before the game.

The Verdict

This double move by Portsmouth represents some great business by the Cowley brothers and the squad is now starting to be moulded in their image as time goes on in the current window.

Morrell and Thompson are superb additions for Sky Bet League One level and should really add to the existing quality that the club has in the midfield area of the pitch at present.

There are now plenty of options for the club to utilise in tough games and adding depth will certainly stand them in good stead as the fixtures pile up over the winter period.

Overall this is a very shrewd set of moves from the South Coast outfit who continue to go from strength to strength in the market.