Portsmouth offered helping hand by former Player of the Year winner amid Kenny Jackett absence

Former Portsmouth player Jamie O’Hara has offered his services to his former club in the wake of Kenny Jackett needing time away from football.

Jackett, who has been Pompey boss three-and-a-half years now, needs a mole surgically removed from his forearm and will be taking some time off from Thursday, per the BBC.

His assistant Joe Gallen will take over the running of the team in person, but Jackett has suggested that he will be using technology to help manager the team from afar.

Experienced assistant Nigel Gibbs has also been brought in on a temporary basis – he has experience at clubs like Millwall, Swansea City and Leeds United.

But a former Portsmouth favourite has offered to lend his assistance to Portsmouth as well in the form of Jamie O’Hara.

The former midfielder, who managed Billericay Town for a year between 2019 and 2020, spent the 2009/10 campaign on loan at Fratton Park from Tottenham Hotspur, making 26 Premier League appearances and winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

And he has now generously offered his assistance during Jackett’s absence if the club need any help with training during the week or coaching on matchdays.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for Kenny, if the club need any extra help at the training ground or extra body to help with training and match days, I’d be happy to come in and help while Kenny recovers,” O’Hara posted on his Twitter account.

The Verdict

It’s a very nice offer by O’Hara, who is a regular on talkSPORT nowadays – and was even before he left his job at Billericay in December.

Pompey do seem like they’re staffed up good and proper though in Jackett’s absence, with Gallen, Gibbs and Jake Wigley all being given authority.

It may not be a bad thing though to bring in another body especially on a voluntary role, and someone who has played for the club and can try and help inspire the squad like O’Hara could work wonders.