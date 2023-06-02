Portsmouth are now facing competition in their pursuit of Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte, according to The News.

It is understood that a number of unnamed clubs have made enquiries about Whyte ahead of his upcoming departure from Cardiff City.

Whyte confirmed on Instagram last month that he is set to leave the Bluebirds upon the expiry of his current deal.

The winger will officially become a free-agent when his contract reaches a crescendo at the end of June.

What has previously been said about Portsmouth's interest in Gavin Whyte?

A report from The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop last month suggested that Portsmouth were keen on making a move for Whyte, who worked alongside the club's head coach John Mousinho during his time at Oxford United.

The U's incidentally were also mentioned as a potential suitor for Whyte.

As per a previous report from The News, the winger, who has been capped on 30 occasions by his country, is believed to be keen on making a move to Fratton Park.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth have yet to step up their interest in Whyte.

Formal talks have yet to take place between the two parties.

Whyte is currently preparing with Northern Ireland for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures with Denmark and Kazakhstan.

The Green and White Army are currently fifth in their qualifying group.

With other teams inquiring about Whyte, there is a possibility that Portsmouth could miss out on securing the winger's services if they take their time on whether to make the call to step up their pursuit.

While the winger only managed to provide two direct goal contributions in 14 league appearances for Cardiff last season, he has shown in the past that he is capable of making a difference in a lower division.

During his career to date, Whyte has scored 12 goals and has chipped in with 15 assists for his team-mates in 93 League One matches.

If Mousinho believes that he can help the 27-year-old rediscover his best form next season, he ought to urge the club's hierarchy to submit a contract offer in the coming weeks.

Providing that Whyte is given assurances regarding game-time by Portsmouth, it would not be at all surprising if he decides to turn down interest from elsewhere in order to secure a move to the club.