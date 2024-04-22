Young winger Abu Kamara has enjoyed an exceptional loan move to League One club Portsmouth from Norwich City, where the winger has contributed to over 15 league goals to help his club win the league and achieve promotion to the EFL Championship.

Abu Kamara's loan signing has proved to be an excellent piece of business from Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. The young winger has played a huge part in their promotion season, having scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 45 appearances across the League One campaign so far.

After an awful period for the club where they went from the Premier League down to League Two in just four seasons, Portsmouth will play Championship football next season for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

London-born Kamara signed for Pompey on a season-long loan deal from Norwich in July, just two days before his 20th birthday, after impressing for the Canaries' U21 side last season with an impressive 13 goals and two assists in 15 Premier League 2 appearances.

The winger enjoyed his first taste of Championship football last term after playing 36 minutes off the bench in three appearances against Sheffield United, Rotherham United, and Blackpool towards the latter end of the season. After his stellar performances in League One, he could be ready for another crack in the Championship.

Abu Kamara League One Statistics 2023/24 (From Sofascore) Average Rating 7.02 Appearances 45 Minutes Per Game 72 Team Of The Week Appearances 3 Goals 8 Assists 10

The 20-year-old has become a fans' favourite at Fratton Park. After Pompey's title-securing 3-2 comeback victory over Barnsley, Kamara was seen conducting the crowd as they loudly chanted: "Sign him up."

Signing Kamara on a permanent deal could be an issue for Portsmouth

It is clear that Kamara is a talented young player with a fantastic career surely ahead of him, and because of this, Norwich will not want to let their academy graduate leave easily.

It is unlikely that Kamara will depart Carrow Road on a cheap permanent deal after his exploits in League One, and Norwich will surely look to extend his deal, which initially expires at the end of next season.

A club-optional one-year extension is in place, according to the Pink Un, meaning that if any teams want to sign him on a permanent, it is likely that they will have to pay a premium for his services. Championship clubs Leicester City and Stoke City have both previously been interested in signing Kamara, according to TeamTalk.

Any deal that sees him return to the South Coast on a permanent deal, then, is hardly going to be straightforward.

Norwich hold all the cards in Abu Kamara case

With two Championship games left to play, the East Anglian club are in sixth place, six points clear of Hull City in seventh, and likely to secure a play-off spot unless Hull and Coventry City can turn on the heat by winning their game in-hand.

If Norwich return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2021/22 season, then it is highly likely that they will send Kamara out on another loan move, with an exciting Portsmouth side surely being a strong candidate to retain him for another season.

If the Canaries remain in the second tier next season that might not be as straightforward, although history shows that Kamara may still have a chance to return to Fratton Park.

Bali Mumba had a successful loan spell in League One last season at Plymouth Argyle, where he won the league's Young Player of the Season Award, and despite Norwich supporters' hopes to integrate the talent into their first team, he joined the Pilgrims on a permanent deal.

On the flip side of that, Kamara may also take a similar path to that of fellow 20-year-old winger Jonathan Rowe, who has impressed for Norwich this season.

Regardless of Norwich's plans, though, Portsmouth must do all they can to keep young star Kamara at Fratton Park for next season as they bid for a smooth transition back into the Championship after a lengthy hiatus.