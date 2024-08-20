Norwich City winger Abu Kamara has handed in a transfer request with less than two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, following interest from clubs in the Championship and abroad, including Portsmouth.

According to BBC reporters Nick Mashiter and Alex Howell, Kamara has handed in a transfer request at Carrow Road, and clubs in the second tier are monitoring the situation.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Portsmouth and played a key role at Fratton Park, helping the Blues achieve promotion back to the Championship by winning the League One title.

Pompey boss John Mousinho had made it clear throughout the summer that he would be keen on bringing Kamara back to the club, before admitting that he expected the England youth international to stay in Norfolk during the current transfer window.

However, amid the news that Kamara wants to leave Norwich, Portsmouth should reignite their interest in the exciting winger.

There will be no shortage of interest in Kamara, who has already been linked with Portsmouth, Southampton, Hull City, Celtic and Anderlecht this summer, while the Canaries reportedly want to keep hold of him despite his desire to leave the club.

Kamara wants to leave Norwich City

Kamara revealing that he wants to leave the club could not have come at a worse time for Norwich, following the news that Marseille expect to complete a £13.5m deal for Jon Rowe before the transfer deadline.

The Canaries will have viewed Kamara as a ready-made replacement for Rowe, while they are set to sign striker Ante Crnac to replace Adam Idah, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to their academy graduate's transfer request.

Portsmouth will be hoping that Kamara has demanded to leave because he wants to return to Fratton Park to play regular first-team football in a familiar environment where he is loved by the supporters, rather than having his sights set on a move to another one of the interested clubs.

Most assists in 2023/24 League One (FotMob) Player Name Club Assists Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Derby County 16 Harrison Burrows Peterborough United 14 Karamoko Dembele Blackpool 13 Josh Sheehan Bolton Wanderers 12 Aaron Collins Bolton Wanderers 10 Abu Kamara Portsmouth 10

There is a chance that he views signing for Anderlecht or Celtic as an opportunity to further his career, but Mousinho should be attempting to convince him that returning to the south coast is the best decision at this stage of his development.

Kamara's possible departure could go down to the final days of the window, so Portsmouth must ensure that they are in the best possible position to secure Kamara's signature in case the opportunity arises.

Kamara would be an outstanding signing for Portsmouth

The fact that Norwich want to keep Kamara at the club, regardless of the fact he doesn't want to be there, shows how highly-rated he is at Carrow Road.

Signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis would be a real statement of intent from Pompey, as Mousinho looks to add the finishing touches to his squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Portsmouth have been linked with moves for Liverpool prospect Harvey Blair and Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison, but bringing Kamara back to Fratton Park would likely be the move that excites Pompey supporters the most.

It is not unrealistic to think that Kamara may have handed in his transfer request with a move to Portsmouth in mind after his success for the club last season, but it will be very interesting to see how the situation turns out with so many clubs, including Norwich, keen on having him in their squad this season.

One thing is for sure though - Portsmouth should be on red alert regarding the winger's potential availability.