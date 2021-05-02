Portsmouth news round-up: Update on Guy Melamed, Danny Cowley’s play-off message, fitness boost over ace

Portsmouth secured a massive three points with a 3-1 win away against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, which ensures their destiny will be in their hands on the final day of the campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side are in a very strong position to secure a play-off finish now, with Charlton Athletic drawing against Accrington Stanley and relinquishing control of the fight for the final place in the top-six. Portsmouth knows now that a win against Accrington on the final day of the campaign will now be enough to ensure another go at the play-offs.

Pompey will be focusing a lot of their attention now on that massive last game of the campaign and also the potential of the play-offs. However, there will still need to be half an eye on preparing for the forthcoming summer transfer window. Targets will need to be identified for whatever division they happen to be playing in.

With that all in mind, we round-up all of the latest news surrounding Portsmouth…

Callum Davidson provides Portsmouth boost over Guy Melamed

Portsmouth could have been handed a major potential boost in their hopes of bringing in one player believed to be attracting their interests this summer. St Johnstone forward Guy Melamed is reportedly on their radar alongside League One rivals Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

St Johnstone are thought to be keen to keep hold of him and extend his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of the campaign. The Scottish side’s manager Callum Davidson has now revealed that they have made him a strong contract offer on the best terms that they can afford, and it is now in the hands of the forward and his agent.

However, he did concede that St Johnstone might have to let him go if he receives a better offer form other clubs. That suggests that Portsmouth are in with a decent chance of bringing Melamed to Fratton Park if they indeed do want to in the summer.

Danny Cowley issues message ahead of massive final day game

Following Portsmouth’s massive win against Wimbledon on Saturday they know they now have their destiny within their own hands. That is something that everyone around Fratton Park would have settled for when Cowley took over from Kenny Jackett. It is a good achievement considering the injury issues they have had to contend with since.

Cowley was keen to issue a rallying cry to his squad ahead of that huge final-day meeting with Accrington. He insisted his players would give their all on the last day of the campaign to ensure that they take the chance and get into the top-six in League One. He also believes his players will not die wondering what if, with them prepared to deliver a strong performance.

It is going to be a very nervous final day of the season for Portsmouth, but you can imagine from these comments that they will be fired up and ready to see the job through now after getting it back into their own hands.

Cowley reveals major boost amid Ben Close injury fears

One potential worry that Portsmouth might have had following their crucial win against Wimbledon on Saturday, is that midfielder Ben Close was brought off in the closing minutes and was seen getting medical assistance. That would have raised doubts over whether he could potentially miss the crucial game against Accrington.

However, Cowley speaking to the media after the game revealed that Close was just withdrawn through fatigue and that it is not an issue that will affect him ahead of the Accrington game. That is a massive boost for Pompey, considering that the midfielder has been a crucial member of the side since the former Huddersfield manager took over.