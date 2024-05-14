Highlights Matt Ritchie won't be returning to Portsmouth this summer, despite fans' hopes for a hometown comeback.

Portsmouth's transfer plans include targeting Crystal Palace players to add experience to their squad.

Pompey may need to shift their approach this season in order to solidify their position in the higher division.

Former AFC Bournemouth and current Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie is set to become a free agent this summer, and, because of his connections to the Portsmouth area, many fans felt that a summer move for the soon-to-be free agent could be on.

Players returning to hometown clubs, or the places where they started their career, is no new phenomenon. Pompey's own Sean Raggett, who will be released by the club at the end of his current deal, was linked with a move back to his hometown of Gillingham last summer.

David McGoldrick moved from Derby County to Notts County, back to where his career as a professional footballer began, in the previous summer window too.

The most recent, and notable, case of this for Portsmouth fans will be their captain, Marlon Pack, who was born in the south coast city, and came through the club's academy ranks, returning to the club in 2022, and helping them win promotion back to the Championship in 2024.

There was some hope among the Pompey faithful that another one of their own, Ritchie, could be heading their way this summer, but reports have suggested that this won't be happening.

Matt Ritchie is not on Portsmouth's transfer list

The News has reported that the Newcastle midfielder is not part of Pompey's transfer plans, despite some fans wanting to see the 34-year-old return to where he comes from.

Ritchie has said that he would want to play at Fratton Park again before the curtain is closed on his career. He started his life in professional football with Pompey in 2008.

The Portsmouth outlet added that Ritchie doesn't fit the profile of the type of player that the club want to bring in, and that they are looking in other directions as they prepare for life in the second division.

Portsmouth summer transfer window news

As has been somewhat proven this season, making the step up from the third tier to the Championship isn't easy. Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle came very close to being relegated. We can all gloss over Ipswich Town - they are a massive anomaly.

Pompey have turned their attention towards south London, as they eye some Crystal Palace targets. They reportedly want to bring highly-rated winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in on loan, if he is made available.

Portsmouth are also said to want to revisit a failed January move for Jadan Raymond.

The Eagles' Wales under-21s midfielder was targeted in the winter window, but John Mousinho's side's attempt to buy him didn't work out. They will look at pulling off the move again this summer, as per London News Online.

Portsmouth need to add experience to their ranks

Their current squad is not one that is full of players that are known to be ready for their new level. Pack has that sort of clout, although it isn't 100% confirmed yet that he will sign the new deal that has been offered to him, but it seems likely. The rest of the squad falls short in that department.

Ritchie would certainly bring that nous and knowhow from the Championship level, and higher, to this team.

Matt Ritchie's career games played Competition Games played Premier League 184 Championship 123 FA Cup 37 EFL Cup 25 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Teams often have to swallow their pride a bit when they get promoted. Burnley, this season, in the Premier League, is a great example of a team that stuck to its guns and found out the hard way that that is a very hard way to go about things.

Brentford, on the other hand, became more pragmatic in their approach following their promotion to the top flight. Now they are established in that league.

In the long-term, bringing in assets which can be developed and improved makes sense. But, just for this season, it may do Pompey some good if they move away from those strong principles a touch for the 2024/25 campaign, in order to try and establish their status in their new league.