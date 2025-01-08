Portsmouth and Newcastle United are in talks over a potential move for Isaac Hayden this January.

According to Mike McGrath, Pompey are eyeing a move for the midfielder in a bid to strengthen John Mousinho’s first-team squad this winter.

Hayden has struggled for game time with the Magpies in recent years, and has not featured in Eddie Howe’s side all season.

He has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with both QPR and Norwich City in the last couple of campaigns, and could be about to do the same with Portsmouth - although it could also feasibly me a permanent deal.

Isaac Hayden transfer latest as Portsmouth make their move

Portsmouth are currently in talks with Newcastle over a potential move for Hayden this month.

However, it remains unclear whether a deal would be on a permanent or loan basis, with the midfielder struggling for game-time at the Premier League side.

His last appearance for Newcastle came in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in December 2021, which was over three years ago.

Related Portsmouth ready to let player leave Fratton Park this month The goalkeeper hasn't featured for John Mousinho's side since October and looks set to move on in the coming weeks

But Pompey do face unnamed competition to sign the player, who the Magpies will be keen to offload this month.

It has been claimed that there are other sides in the Championship monitoring the situation surrounding the 29-year-old.

Clubs have until February 3 to come to an agreement before the transfer window shuts, with Hayden’s contract running until the summer of 2026

Portsmouth FC's Championship league position

Mousinho will be keen to improve his first team squad this month given the club’s bid to avoid relegation straight back to League One.

Pompey are currently 21st in the table, clear of the bottom three only due to a better goals scored record.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 8th) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 26 -8 27 20 Luton Town 26 -17 25 21 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

The Hampshire outfit also have two games in hand on 22nd place Hull City, as well one in hand on 23rd place Cardiff City, who are also on the same number of points.

Next up for Portsmouth is an FA Cup third round clash against Wycombe Wanderers on 10 January.

Isaac Hayden's experience could be exactly what Portsmouth are missing

Bringing Hayden in on loan could be a smart way to immediately add some strength and depth to Portsmouth’s midfield options.

While he has been unable to play for Newcastle in the last couple of years, Hayden has shown at Norwich and QPR that he is a Championship calibre talent.

A permanent deal would probably suit the Tyneside outfit most, as it’s clear that he has no future at St. James’ Park anymore, but wages could potentially be a stumbling block for the south coast side.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee and salary Portsmouth could afford if a permanent deal was needed, but it would be riskier to bring Hayden on a long-term deal, given his potential demands and lack of playing time in the last several months.