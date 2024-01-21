Highlights Portsmouth needs to make a double transfer swoop to strengthen their squad and boost their promotion push before the January window closes.

Lewis Wing could be a good replacement for the injured Alex Robertson, bringing goals and assists from a more advanced midfield position.

Sam Smith would add depth to Portsmouth's striking options and provide a fresh dimension to their attack, and his young age offers future potential and potential resale value.

Portsmouth must look to revive their previous transfer interest with a double swoop.

It's been an extremely quiet start to the January window for John Mousinho and Pompey, with former Luton Town keeper Matt Macey the only new recruit to date.

With just 12 days of the window remaining, at least two additions are required to prevent the Blues' stuttering promotion push from completely derailing.

Alex Roberton's injury means a creative midfield spark is required, and Regan Poole's ACL setback also means a ball-playing central defender should be at the top of Mousinho's thinking.

Furthermore, with Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi as the out-and-out striking options, another forward could be on the agenda.

When it comes to landing attacking reinforcements, looking at Reading's Sam Smith and Lewis Wing could be a smart move from the Pompey board.

Can Lewis Wing replace Alex Robertson at Portsmouth?

Robertson will be impossible to replace for Mousinho.

The Manchester City loanee's ability to dictate games was crucial in Pompey's impressive first half of the season.

A player of the 20-year-old's ability will be hard to find, but Wing could certainly ease the pain of losing Robertson for the remainder of the campaign.

Lewis Wing v Alex Robertson - 2023/24 statistics, as per FotMob Player Goals Assists Expected goals Alex Robertson 1 4 3.37 Lewis Wing 3 5 1.14

Pompey would be getting a completely different type of midfielder.

Wing has notched more goals and assists during the 2023/24 season, interestingly, with lower expected goals than Robertson.

The 28-year-old is able to fashion goals from difficult positions, and is known for his long-shot prowess, as Pompey fans will be acutely aware after his long-range strike for Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

The attacking-midfielder could be a good fit in Mousinho's system. Robertson was best utilised in a deeper lying role, where as Wing could thrive further forward in the Blues' 4-3-2-1 formation.

With Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell operating in the deeper positions, the Reading man could be given a license to get forward and create if Pompey did look to swoop.

The Blues have previously shown interest in the former Middlesbrough man, with Football Insider's Pete O'Rouke claiming talks were held during the latter stages of 2022 January transfer window.

With Reading's current financial situation, and the club reportedly needing to sell players, there's an opportunity for Pompey to finally land Wing - and it's one they must pursue.

Sam Smith could add to Portsmouth striking options

Smith is another player who Pompey must look to.

Bishop, Yengi and Christian Saydee are strong options, but compared to the likes of Bolton Wanderers, the Blues' are lacking in numbers.

Portsmouth v Bolton forwards options - 2023/24 Portsmouth Bolton Wanderers Colby Bishop Dion Charles Kuisini Yengi Dan Nlundulu Christian Saydee Jon Dadi Bodvarsson Victor Adeboyejo Cameron Jerome

The Trotters have a variety of options to change games, and are reportedly set to add Blackburn Rovers forwad Niall Ennis to their ranks.

Smith would provide Mousinho with a fresh dimension. The 25-year-old has notched six goals in 15 matches and could be used alongside Colby Bishop in a two-pronged attack.

Furthermore, the former Cambridge forward is at an age where he could still develop, becoming an asset at the same time. The Fratton Park decision-makers typically opt to sign younger players with sell-on value, and Smith certainly provides that.

As previously mentioned, the exodus that could ensure in Berkshire could open the door for the likes of Smith and Wing to be snapped up for a cut-price.

Pompey fans will be hoping for their usually prudent ownership to loosen the purse strings during the final 12 days of the window.