Portsmouth must now switch focus to 22-goal ace following latest transfer blow: Opinion

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, as he looks to guide his side one step closer to promotion next season.

Pompey narrowly missed out on a League One play-off spot last season, losing at home to Accrington Stanley on the final day of the campaign.

It promises to be a hectic summer at Fratton Park, though, with Ryan Williams and Jack Whatmough already leaving the club, and Ellis Harrison closing in on a departure.

There is scope to bring in a new striker, then, but the summer window has already started in disappointment for the Blues.

Jayden Stockley was a player on the club’s radar, and it looked as if Pompey were on the brink of a deal having agreed a fee with Preston North End for the striker.

But Stockley has since moved to Charlton Athletic, with Pompey’s promotion rivals from last season announcing a deal for their former loanee this afternoon.

20 facts about Portsmouth’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Peter Crouch retired in 2019 True False

Pompey now need to switch attention elsewhere, then, and now could be the perfect time to put their eggs in one basket with Joe Pigott.

Pigott is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Pompey, with the 27-year-old looking for a new club following his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

Pigott scored 22 goals in all competitions in 2020/21, with 20 of those goals coming in 45 League One appearances for the Dons. That’s an impressive tally, especially because they were battling relegation for large parts of the campaign.

On a free transfer, Pigott is an attractive proposition. He’s in his prime and has proven to be a prolific goalscorer at League One level.

At 6-foot-1, Pigott also represents a physical option who possesses aerial threat, similarly to Stockley who Pompey missed out on.

This would be the perfect cure after missing out on Stockley to a promotion rival.