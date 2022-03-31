Portsmouth move to secure striker agreement

Portsmouth have offered 18-year-old striker Dan Gifford third-year scholarship terms at Fratton Park for next season, a report from The News has revealed.

A member of Portsmouth’s academy, Gifford is currently a second-year scholar at the club, with the terms of that current agreement soon coming to an end.

The teenager has yet to make his senior debut for Portsmouth – though he has featured on the bench several times this season – while also impressing during a recent loan spell with Bognor Regis.

Can you get at least 85% on this Portsmouth quiz?

1 of 25 What year was Portsmouth founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908

Gifford has scored eight goals in 19 games for the seventh-tier side so far, and it seems tha has convinced Portsmouth to move to secure the striker’s future.

According to this latest update, Gifford was offered third-year scholarship terms with the club earlier this week, when he was one of seven second-year scholars to be informed of whether Pompey would be looking to keep them on.

As things stand, it remains to be seen whether those other six individuals – David Setters, Harry Jewitt-White, Conor Manderson, Harvey Hughes, Alfie Bridgman and Izzy Kaba – have been offered fresh terms by the League One side.

The Verdict

This appears as though it could be a smart move from Portsmouth.

Gifford is certainly a promising young player, who judging by his return for Bognor recently, is capable of holding his own in the senior game.

Given he has already been on the bench for Pompey several times as well, it does seem as though he is forcing his way onto the edge of Danny Cowley’s plans for the first-team.

As a result, it does seem as though it would make sense for keep the striker around, and this does give Portsmouth the chance to secure the future of a potential long-term asset for the club.