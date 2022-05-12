Portsmouth monitoring Sunderland player ahead of potential summer transfer move

Portsmouth are interested in signing Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch in the summer months.

I'm told that out of contract #SAFC winger Lynden Gooch is a player that would interest #Pompey should he become available — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2022

The American faces an uncertain future as his contract expires in the coming weeks, but any discussions about an extension won’t take place until the play-offs are finished, with the Black Cats set to play Wycombe at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

And, reporter Andrew Moon has revealed that Pompey are monitoring his situation, with Danny Cowley keen on bringing the player to Fratton Park if the opportunity arises.

“I’m told that out of contract #SAFC winger Lynden Gooch is a player that would interest #Pompey should he become available.”

The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Wearside outfit over the years, with his versatility making him a very useful asset for the different managers who have been in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch is predominantly a winger but he has played at full-back, on both sides, and even centrally if needed.

He started both games as Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday to book their place in the play-off final.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

The verdict

This would be a decent addition for Portsmouth because Gooch is a good player at this level and the fact he can play in different positions is a real positive.

He hasn’t always been appreciated by the Black Cats support, but the fact he regularly plays shows that the managers clearly see something in it.

Gooch’s only focus is going to be on winning promotion with Sunderland and if they do offer him a deal as a Championship club then you would expect him to stay, so it will be interesting to see what happens after the big game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.