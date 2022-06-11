Portsmouth midfielder dealt significant setback ahead of pre-season return

Portsmouth have been dealt an injury blow as Joe Morrell limped off on Wales international duty in their 2-1 defeat to Holland, as per a report from The News.

The midfielder picked up a broken toe as his impressive display was cut short in Cardiff as he looks set to return to Fratton Park.

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse with Portsmouth due to return to pre-season training on June 20, before heading to a training camp in Spain on July 4.

Morrell earned plaudits for the quality of his display against Holland, before his evening was cut short.

That followed on from a start in the 2-1 loss to Poland last week. Morrell was then an unused sub as Wales secured a place at the World Cup finals, with a 1-0 success over Ukraine on Sunday. Morrell is heading into his second season the South-Coast after establishing himself as one of Danny Cowley’s key players but looks set to miss the first couple of weeks of pre-season after his toe injury. With Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi as his midfield options, this injury may prompt Cowley to move for another addition, with Marlon Pack rumoured to be a target. The Verdict It’s a blow to lose Morrell just before pre-season, but the hope is his break isn’t too bad and he could return during the warm weather camp in Spain in July. With Morrell’s good form while on international duty, Cowley will be hoping the midfielder can get back to up speed quickly as he looks to navigate Pompey out of League One and into the Championship. The players and manager will be under pressure to get off to a good start after slow one last season, so having everyone available will be hugely important for the former Huddersfield and Lincoln man.