Portsmouth are preparing for a return to the Championship after 12 years away, and one player they'd like to be a part of next season no doubt is Abu Kamara.

Pompey found plenty of success with Kamara in the starting 11 during his spell at Fratton Park on loan from Norwich City last season.

The 20-year-old was seriously impressive in the club's League One title winning campaign, scoring 10 times and totting up 11 assists in 52 matches in all competitions.

Naturally, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be keen to explore whether it's possible to bring the young forward back into his squad for their first campaign in the Championship since 2011-12.

The chances of this happening are becoming increasingly uncertain, however, as Portsmouth News reported that Kamara has been "earmarked a pathway into Norwich's first-team".

Abu Kamara Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Portsmouth 52 10 11 Norwich Under-21's 50 31 7 Norwich Under-18's 30 12 3 Norwich 3 0 0

They also reported that ex-manager David Wagner had already made loose plans to include Kamara in his pre-season plans before his sacking.

Now though, the appointment of new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup will complicate the issue further for Pompey, as the young Dane is renowned for developing and putting young players on the frontline of his previous job at FC Nordsjaelland in his homeland.

Abu Kamara could be set for Norwich City chance under Johannes Hoff Thorup

35-year-old Thorup, a relative novice in the managerial game, has a philosophy that will see Norwich City give greater opportunities to the likes of Abu Kamara.

At his previous club, FC Nordsjaelland, Thorup was the first-team boss for just over a year - starting in January 2023. Before this, he crafted his managerial prowess primarily with the younger teams at the club as youth coach.

Nurturing wingers has been a particular point of focus for Thorup, having managed the likes of Ernest Nuamah, who won the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year Award in 22/23.

Unlike with Bali Mumba, who was in a similar situation to Kamara at Norwich after having a successful loan spell, it seems the Canaries will seriously review Kamara's involvement in the first-team next season.

Norwich fans will surely be excited about Thorup's potential approach in getting the best out of other youngsters too, like Jonathan Rowe, who made his name in the Championship last season with 12 goals and two assists to his name.

Portsmouth may be offer Abu Kamara more game-time, but Norwich City may still snub their advances

There is no doubt that Norwich will be looking to push on next season and gain promotion to the Premier League in what will be their third straight season in the Championship.

Portsmouth on the other hand, will need to fight to establish themselves in the league after more than a decade below.

Kamara continuing his - so far - promising career at Fratton Park will guarantee games. John Mousinho described him as "scintillating" when discussing his impact at the club in League One, showing a clear liking for the young English winger.

He has built solid connections and prolific footballing relationships with forward players Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Paddy Lane that would feel familiar and comfortable if he was to return to the side.

Mousinho allowed Kamara to spread his wings this season, allowing him to play in every competition and build up a long-stint of match experience that he hasn't had in his career yet.

This is speculative, but Kamara may well want to return the favour by setting his eyes on a long-term deal playing regular Championship football.

On the other hand, surely deciding to stay at Carrow Lane under Thorup would be more of a gamble.

There are no guarantees of anything for him next season, as he would need to dislodge many of the already solid wide players at the club, Borja Sainz and the aforementioned Rowe being a couple, so if neither are cashed in on, then Kamara could be no more than a rotational player in Norfolk.

It may end up being a late window decision by Norwich as to whether they let Kamara depart on loan again, but with Thorup taking a liking to younger players, you surely wouldn't bet on that being the case.