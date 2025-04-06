Portsmouth will likely avoid suffering an immediate relegation back down to League One this season, and can owe much of that to the performances of Josh Murphy.

The talented winger moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer after rejecting the offer of a new contract with fellow newly-promoted Oxford United, whom he guided out of League One by netting both goals in their 2-0 play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

Murphy, who has previously built up a wealth of Championship experience with the likes of Norwich City and Cardiff, has enjoyed a dramatic career resurgence over the last eighteen months, and is arguably displaying the most consistent form of his entire career on the south coast.

He has been one of the very best wingers in the Championship in 24/25 and has already recorded double digits for assists, while he has also been productive infront of goal.

Josh Murphy's career stats by club via FotMob, as of April 3 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2012-2018 Norwich City 108 20 10 2015 Wigan Athletic (loan) 5 0 0 2015-2016 MK Dons (loan) 46 7 8 2018-2022 Cardiff City 99 14 10 2021-2022 Preston North End (loan) 12 0 0 2022-2024 Oxford United 62 10 8 2024- Portsmouth 35 7 10

Murphy penned a three-year contract last summer, and Portsmouth also have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

As things stand, John Mousinho - who said he would not swap Murphy for any other Championship winger - has revealed he is not worried about losing the 30-year-old, but his performances do leave Pompey susceptible to potentially seeing him prized away.

With that in mind, Football League World has taken a look at three Championship rivals who could represent a good fit for Murphy if he was to seek the exit door.

Norwich City

One potential destination this summer could be Norwich, where Murphy started his career alongside twin brother Jacob - now of Newcastle United, of course - after rising through the club's youth ranks.

Murphy made more than 100 appearances for the Canaries and returned the most prolific campaign of his career to date in his final year at Carrow Road, with his 11-goal haul across all competitions promptly earning an £11 million move to Cardiff in the summer of 2018.

He was often criticised for a lack of consistency by the Canaries faithful - a recurring theme with the Bluebirds thereafter - but Murphy is now a more rounded, consistent player these days. The experienced wide-man may well believe he's served his time at Norwich, but could also feel he has unfinished business with the club.

Either way, he would be a shrewd fit in Johannes Hoff Thorup's side.

Norwich favour a possession-based style under the Dane, who also has an emphasis on wing-play, and that has seen Borja Sainz transform into a star this term.

The Spaniard, also a left-sided winger, is the Championship's top scorer this season but looks poised to leave in the summer amid fresh interest from promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Acquiring Murphy then, would go some way to filling Sainz's void.

West Bromwich Albion