Portsmouth have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond.

According to BBC Sport journalist Chris Wise, the Blues failed in a late attempt to sign the 20-year-old midfielder, with the transfer falling through at the Crystal Palace end.

However, it's believed Pompey could try again in the summer as John Mousinho looks to add a youth prospect to his squad.

Portsmouth could make a summer move for Jadan Raymond

With a move for Raymond not dead in the water, Pompey fans could keep a keen eye on Palace's under-21 fixtures between now and the end of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has come through the youth set-up at Selhurst Park and featured on the bench for Roy Hodgson's side during the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Raymond has predominantly played for Palace's under-21s in Premier League 2, scoring once and registering three assists. Pompey fans might keep an eye on the midfielder's progress between now and the end of the campaign, with a future swoop potentially on the cards.

Jadan Raymond Premier League 2 career statistics, as per transfermarkt Season Matches Goals Assists 2023/24 9 1 2 2022/23 15 0 3

With Raymond struggling to break into the first-team equation, there's every chance of Palace considering his future come the summer window.

Three of four Premier League 2 goals between now and the end of the season could see further clubs display interest and rival Pompey for his signature.

Do Portsmouth need to sign Jadan Raymond from Crystal Palace?

Pompey's link to the 20-year-old should come as no surprise. Richard Hughes' appointment as sporting director has seen a change of approach on the transfer front.

The Blues rectified weaknesses within their starting XI with Callum Lang, Myles Peart-Harris, Owen Moxon and Tom McIntyre arriving; all ready to make an immediate impact.

Hughes' astute recruitment style deserves immense credit, and it was refreshing to see the reported interest in Raymond.

In January 2023, Pompey signed Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane.

Towler, 21, has endured a tough season but has made 30 appearances over the last year, scoring three goals. Lane, 22, has featured 46 times, scoring ten goals and registering eight assists.

Both players were initially signed as talent which needed to be developed. Lane is probably the Blues' most valuable player at present. Hughes was clearly trying to replicate his 2023 success by securing the capture of Raymond on a permanent deal.

Portsmouth need to add youth

Pompey's squad is littered with players in their early to mid-twenties, but with a lack of academy graduates breaking into the first team, signing youth players deemed surplus to requirements plays a part in the recruitment model.

The Blues are certainly not the first to do it. MK Dons signed Matt O'Riley after his release from Fulham only to sell the 23-year-old to Celtic six months later. It's a business model that can reap financial rewards, whilst reducing the reliance on academy graduates consistently making an impact on the first XI.

With Portsmouth top of League One and on course to return to the Championship, the Fratton Park decision-makers now need to start eyeing a new crop of younger talent to be the backbone of first-team success.

And keeping a close watch on Crystal Palace's youth set-up could be a smart idea.