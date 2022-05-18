Portsmouth man’s stance on future becomes clearer ahead of transfer window

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is happy to stay at Fratton Park this summer, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that the Republic of Ireland international is not actively seeking an exit from the club.

A report from BBC journalist Andrew Moon earlier this month revealed that Portsmouth were bracing themselves for interest for Curtis from foreign clubs ahead of the start of the upcoming transfer window.

Portsmouth have rejected bids from unnamed teams from abroad for the 26-year-old in the past.

Curtis admitted in April that he wasn’t at his best during the 2021/22 campaign and is keen to provide 25 goal contributions for Pompey next season.

Deployed in a number of different positions by Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley in the previous term, Curtis managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in the third-tier whilst he also chipped in with eight assists for his team-mates.

With the winger’s current deal set to run until 2023, any potential suitor would need to submit a sizeable fee in order to test Portsmouth’s resolve.

However, with Curtis seemingly keen to help Pompey reach new heights in League One, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he is allowed to leave.

Quiz: 24 facts every Portsmouth supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Portsmouth as Curtis unquestionably possesses the ability to set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.

Having scored 40 goals at this level during his career, the winger will be determined to add to this particular tally on a regular basis next season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in League One later this year, Portsmouth will need to sign some fresh faces this summer.

By targeting individuals who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the third-tier, Pompey may be able to emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion under the guidance of Cowley.