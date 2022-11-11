Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley remains optimistic over player’s future after recent development

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has been discussing the future of loanee Owen Dale after being asked about the winger’s recall clause.

Dale is currently on loan from Blackpool and is due to spend the season on loan at Fratton Park with the Tangerines holding a recall clause.

Concerns were raised when Blackpool manager Michael Appleton refused Dale permission to play in the FA Cup so he wasn’t cup-tied for future rounds.

Other loanees from Blackpool, such as Oliver Casey (Forest Green), Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday), Matty Virtue (Lincoln City) and Beryly Lubala (Colchester United) were all allowed to play for their clubs in the cup last weekend.

Dale has impressed on the South Coast this season, picking up five goal contributions in 12 League One games which could prompt Appleton to recall the winger if he continues to impress.

When asked about it this week, Cowley cut a relaxed figure, telling The Portsmouth News: “This is the prerogative of the parent club. When they loan players out, there’s normally always a release clause somewhere in there in the January transfer window.

“Ultimately, Owen has had a very good start to the season. I think he’s brought a real energy and fizz to our team. He’s a real character in the group.”

It will no doubt heighten fears amongst supporters who would prefer to keep the winger at the club for the duration of the season. With Portsmouth flying high in the league right now, Cowley will want minimal disruption come January.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting stance from Appleton who has a number of creative options at his disposal. However, other than Yates, Blackpool lack direct pace which is something Dale provides in abundance.

It will be a huge shame should the winger get recalled given how difficult it was for Portsmouth over the summer to find the right targets.

Cowley will want to ensure he keeps this group together as much as possible as he looks to put together an assault on promotion this season.