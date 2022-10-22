Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley issues promise to injured forward

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has made a promise to support injured forward Jayden Reid after a season-ending injury.

The striker has been incredibly unfortunate when it comes to injuries and is now facing a second lengthy spell out after suffering another serious knee injury.

Reid suffered a massive setback in training, which has damaged the ACL to his knee, a similar injury that kept him out of the whole of last season.

It’s terrible luck for the 21-year-old who picked up an injury shortly after arriving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2021.

Reid’s current contract expires at the end of the season, with Cowley insisting that the 21-year-old has his full backing as he goes through his rehabilitation.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “Jayden came back in really good condition in the summer and worked so, so hard. He started pre-season really well with all physical conditioning. Jayden then pulled his hamstring where they took the graft.

“He strains it, misses a period, comes back on the grass and is three sessions in then ruptures his other cruciate in an innocuous incident with no one near him. It’s tough for him, very tough for him.” But Cowley insisted that he has the full backing of he and his teammates as he looks to recover, as he added: “We’re a tight group and it’s actually been really nice to see the group get around him. It’s important we all rally around him now, but he’s a strong character. “When he does come back we’ll be really, really proud of him.” Portsmouth will be hoping they can cope without the young forward as they take on Forest Green Rovers on Saturday after a winless run of four games. The Verdict It’s bitterly disappointing for Reid who would have been hoping to ignite his career this season after a tough start to his Pompey career. At 21, he’s young enough to bounce back from this massive injury and having done it before, he will certainly have the resilience to go again. As for Portsmouth, they’re without a talented young forward who Cowley would have hoped to have available as he plots a promotion push this season, though you do have to credit the club and manager for their commitment to backing Reid at such a tough time for him personally.