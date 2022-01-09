Portsmouth man shares heartfelt message with supporters after reaching major milestone

Ronan Curtis penned a heartfelt message to Portsmouth fans on Instagram after the forward became Pompey’s record goalscorer in the 21st century.

The 25-year-old scored his 44th and 45th goals for the club in the game against Exeter City in the Papa John’s Trophy.

That secured a dramatic late turn around for Pompey to secure their place in the third round of the competition, with Danny Cowley’s side having been trailing 2-1 with two minutes of normal time remaining when Curtis first got on the scoresheet.

This made him the clubs top goalscorer in the 21st century, overtaking Yakubu who played for the club between 2003 and 2005.

The Republic of Ireland International took to social media to celebrate and thank fans for their support: “This is what it’s all about.

“To be named amongst some massive names at this massive club, full of history, is an absolute honour – but to be @OfficialPompey’s top goalscorer of this century is an indescribable feeling that makes me extremely proud.

“Thanks to my family, my teammates, and everyone at the club that has played alongside me and helped with my development.

“Also to the fans who have continued to support week in week out, especially through all of the recent tough times.”

Curtis has five goals to his name so far this season but that hasn’t stopped Danny Cowley backing his forward to hit his top form for the season as he told Hampshire Live: “The great thing about Ronan is he will score goals, he will get double figures but he gives so much to the team in terms of his personality, his character, and his work ethic.”

The attacker will be looking to add to his tally on Tuesday night, when Pompey continue their EFL Trophy campaign with that third round clash, which sees them travel to the Abbey Stadium to face League One rivals Cambridge United.

The Verdict

Danny Cowley will need Curtis in top form if Portsmouth are to close their rivals down above them.

They have a good, versatile squad which will need additions, but if Curtis hits form then it will only be a benefit to Pompey this season.

Couple that with Marcus Harness’s form this season, it could be hard second half of the season if Curtis joins Harness in hitting top gear.

If that does happen, then there will no doubt be some considerable concern for a number of other League One sides, with Pompey far from out of the promotion race.