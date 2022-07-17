Portsmouth man set for Fratton Park departure as EFL duo circle

Goalkeeper Alex Bass is set to leave Portsmouth during the summer transfer window, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Bass is a graduate of Portsmouth’s academy, and has so far made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Fratton Park club.

However, the goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford, when Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu had established himself as first choice between the posts in Danny Cowley’s side.

With Pompey having now completed the signing of West Brom’s Josh Griffiths on loan to bolster their goalkeeping options, it seems Bass could be set for a similar move away this summer.

According to this latest update, the 24-year-old is set to leave Fratton Park again this summer, in the wake of Portsmouth’s new goalkeeper signing.

It is thought that newly promoted League One side Exeter City are keen on a loan for Bass, while League Two outfit Crawley Town are apparently willing to buy the goalkeeper this summer.

There are 12 months remaining on Bass’ current contract with Portsmouth, securing his future at Fratton Park until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Portsmouth perspective.

With Griffiths having now completed his move to Fratton Park, it is going to be hard for Bass to get game time next season, something he needs at this stage of his career.

Indeed, given there is just a year remaining on his contract with Pompey, now could be a good time to sell, while they still have a chance of receiving some sort of fee for him.

However, that would also mean that Portsmouth would be short on cover and competition for Griffiths next season, so this would likely force the club to head back into the market to find another ‘keeper, at a time when there are other positions they also need to strengthen.