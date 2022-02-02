Portsmouth man makes claim after Sunderland transfer

Portsmouth’s Aiden O’Brien has admitted to the Sunderland Echo that he was itching to make the move from the North East to the South Coast.

The former Millwall man finally completed a move away from the Stadium of Light on deadline day as he departed Sunderland on a permanent deal to sign for Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

A versatile forward player, O’Brien now embarks on a fresh challenge with Danny Cowley’s side and will be hoping that he gets much more in the way of game time with his new team.

Speaking recently after making the move south, the Republic of Ireland forward was quick to state the following:

“He told me about how he saw me fitting into the team and what he thought I was good at – I couldn’t wait to get here.

“I was itching to sign after the situation at Sunderland and just wanted to get back playing football again.”

The attacker went on to make 65 appearances for the Black Cats across all competitions, scoring 12 goals in the process as he left the club with his head held high.

He has now put pen to paper on a short term contract with Pompey.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have signed a player that is more than capable of making a lasting impact for them in Sky Bet League One moving forwards under Cowley.

He didn’t really get a chance under Lee Johnson at Sunderland and will now be looking to make up for lost time after being given a lifeline on the South Coast.

O’Brien is the type of hard working forward that Pompey crave and he should settle in really well to what is an already talented squad at Fratton Park.

It’ll certainly now be interesting to see if he can nail down a starting spot with his new side.