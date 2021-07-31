Portsmouth man emerges as transfer target for League Two club

Rochdale are interested in signing Portsmouth right-back Haji Mnoga on loan, a report from The Portsmouth News has revealed.

A graduate of Portsmouth’s academy, Mnoga made his senior debut for Pompey in 2018 at the age of 16, and has since gone on to make 13 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once.

Speaking recently, Mnoga admitted that he would open to leaving Portsmouth on loan this summer, in order to gain more regular game time.

Now it seems as though the 19-year-old full-back could be about to get the chance to do that in League Two next season.

According to this latest update, Rochdale have made contact with Portsmouth about a potential temporary deal for Mnoga for the coming campaign.

It remains to be seen how Portsmouth will respond to that approach, although with the Fratton Park club seemingly still keen to add to their eight new signings so far this summer, Mnoga could find game time hard to come by again next season.

Following their relegation from League One to League Two at the end of last season, Rochdale have made just a single signing, with centre back Sam Graham joining from Sheffield United.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be a good move for all concerned here.

With the new season now just a week away, Rochdale do need bodies through the door, and a player with Mnoga’s promise and versatility could be a useful addition for them.

That therefore could be good for Mnoga, since it may give him the first-team game time he is seemingly keen on for the coming campaign.

As a result, it may not be a huge surprise if this deal does go through, given the business Pompey have, and are planning to do, means they should be able to cope without him next season.