Portsmouth make transfer move for European based export

Portsmouth are said to have made a move to sign Torino midfielder Michel Ndary Adopo, with Italian publication Gazetta dello Sport reporting that the club are keen on a loan deal for the 20-year-old this month with a view to buying the player in the summer.

The Frenchman has so far failed to feature for the Serie A side this season and has made just two first team appearances for the club since joining up with the youth team during the 2017/18 campaign.

It is reported that Il Toro are keen on trimming their squad this month, with Adopo seemingly set to be one of the names who could depart Turin for pastures new.

Capable of playing in both attacking and defensive midfield roles, the former French youth international would add more competition to the Pompey ranks if they did indeed pursue a move for the youngster.

The player currently has two years remaining on his contract with La Granata.

The Verdict

This would be an eyeopening move from Pompey and Kenny Jackett if they did indeed manage to pull such a deal off for Adopo.

It would underline the steps that are being made by the League One club to broaden their scope in search of new talent, with most of their business to date having been done with other clubs in England.

The young Frenchman appears to be an exciting prospect and could provide a good long-term option in the centre of the field for the South Coast club if they got this deal done.

This will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the next few days, with Pompey clearly not done with strengthening their ranks this window.