Portsmouth make transfer decision on defender’s future at Fratton Park

Portsmouth are looking to offload defender Paul Downing before the summer transfer window closes in October according to the Portsmouth News.

Downing has struggled for consistent game time with the League One side, and made 16 appearances in total for Kenny Jackett’s side in all competitions last term.

Pompey finished fifth in the third-tier standings in the 2019/20 season, but missed out on a timely promotion back into the Championship after being beaten on penalties by Oxford United in their play-off semi-final.

With the arrival of Rasmus Nicolaisen though, it’s likely to push Downing further down the pecking order, which has resulted in him being linked with a move away from Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Downing in the near future, with it being likely that he won’t be a Pompey player for much longer.

Kenny Jackett’s side are currently sat 17th in the League One table, and will be hoping they can return to the second-tier of English football at the earliest of opportunities.

Portsmouth return to action this weekend, when they take on Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this at all.

Downing struggled to force his way into the Portsmouth first-team on a regular basis last season, and with the arrival of Rasmus Nicolaisen, it’s not surprising to see him being linked with a move away from Fratton Park.

At the age of 28, he’ll still feel as though he can play at League One level, so it’s important that he looks at other clubs in the near future, as his days with Portsmouth seem as though they’ll be numbered this season.

A move elsewhere before the transfer window closes would be the ideal scenario for all parties involved here.