Portsmouth make six-figure offer for 21-year-old defender

Portsmouth have made the opening offer in the race to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, a report from a print edition of The Sun (20/06, p65) has claimed.

A graduate of Gillingham’s academy, Tucker has already made 87 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice, and earning plenty of praise in the process.

That is something that has seen the 21-year-old linked with a number of sides, and it now seems as though clubs are starting to make their move for the centre back.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth have now made their first bid for Tucker, as they aim to secure the services of the defender.

It is thought that Pompey have offered somewhere in the region of £200,000 for the defender, although that is well short of Gillingham manager Steve Evans’ reported £1million valuation of Tucker.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Tucker’s current Gillingham contract, securing his future at Priestfield until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It does look as though this could actually be a rather good signing for Portsmouth.

With Jack Whatmought among those to have already left the club this summer, Pompey are going to need to bring in some central defensive cover during the market.

In Tucker, they would be getting a proven League One defender to fill that role, and someone who at 21-years-old, still has plenty of time in his career to become an asset at Fratton Park.

However, given the amount that Portsmouth have apparently offered, and the price Evans seemingly values Tucker at, it does feel as though Pompey are going to have to up their bid by quite a lot if they are to have a chance of getting this deal done.