Portsmouth make breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of 25-year-old striker

Portsmouth have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop.

According to The News, Pompey are now closing in on sealing a deal for Bishop who has also attracted interest from Milton Keynes Dons this summer.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that both clubs were looking to strengthen their attacking options by signing the striker.

Portsmouth are now on course to win the race for Bishop’s signature.

It is understood that Pompey’s decision to sell Marcus Harness to Ipswich Town last Friday has provided them with the financial muscle to get the deal for Bishop over the line.

A key target for Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley, the 25-year-old will be able to provide some competition for fellow striker Joe Pigott when this deal is completed.

Pigott joined Pompey as part of the move that saw Harness head in the opposite direction as he signed a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park.

Barring a late twist, Bishop is likely to become Portsmouth’s sixth signing of the current transfer window.

As well as securing the services of Pigott, Pompey will be able to turn to Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty and Marlon Pack for inspiration next season.

The Verdict

Providing that Portsmouth are able to finalise a deal for Bishop, this could turn out to be a great bit of business by the club.

During his time at Accrington, the striker has demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One.

Particularly impressive in the previous campaign, Bishop managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions for Accrington at this level whilst he also chipped in with four assists in 41 appearances.

By replicating these displays in a Portsmouth shirt next season, the forward could potentially help the club launch a push for a play-off place in League One.

Pigott may also benefit from Bishop’s arrival as the two strikers could push each other to reach new heights in terms of their development.