Portsmouth make approach for Cambridge United man

Portsmouth have made contact with League One rivals Cambridge United to try and bring their sporting director Ben Strang to Fratton Park, according to Football Insider.

As Football League World exclusively revealed last week, Pompey are looking to add a director of football to their ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The role became vacant in February when Roberto Gagliardi departed from the club as head of footballing operations, and now the powers-that-be at Pompey are attempting to recruit a new individual to replace him.

Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who was Aiden O'Brien signed from? Newport County Sunderland Millwall Lincoln City

Forest Green Rovers director of football Richard Hughes was lined up by the club, however Rovers owner Dale Vince confirmed on Monday evening that Hughes would be staying at The New Lawn despite Portsmouth’s approach.

Attentions have now turned to Strang, who was appointed as Cambridge’s sporting director in May 2021 in what was a rebrand of his previous job as ‘Head of Football’, which he began in October 2016.

Strang was a key part of the staff behind the scenes when the U’s won promotion to League One in the 2020-21 season and worked closely with head coach Mark Bonner to secure a 14th-placed finish in the third tier this past season.

The Verdict

Strang has clearly done a good job at Cambridge looking at their recent progression, and he holds an important role at the Abbey Stadium controlling all the business side of the footballing operation.

That is what Pompey are looking for to work alongside Danny Cowley with, but it’s clear that Strang wasn’t their first choice with an approach already made for Hughes before he knocked them back.

Being the second choice isn’t exactly a bad thing though, and Strang will have a big decision to make in the near future.

Does he want to stay and continue what he has helped to build at a club he’s comfortable at or does he take a risk and make the jump to the south coast?

You’d say that Portsmouth are more likely to be in a promotion race next season, and to do that a director of football, whoever that may be, has an important job to recruit some new players, so Strang may see it as an exciting challenge.