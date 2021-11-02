Portsmouth loanee in potential January exit as parent club consider cutting deal short

Portsmouth could be set to lose loanee Miguel Azeez in January as Arsenal are considering cutting short his loan deal, according to football.london.

The 19-year-old was one of many to join Pompey over the summer and big things were expected of him in League One, but he’s so far struggled for game-time under Danny Cowley.

Azeez has appeared just once in League One following his arrival late in the transfer window, and that came in a loss to Cambridge United in which he only last 59 minutes before being substituted.

The teenager has more often than not been rooted to the substitutes bench ever since and on some occasions hasn’t even made the matchday squad.

Cowley though admitted this week that the coaching staff were working hard on the training ground to develop certain aspects of Azeez’s game before he returns to the pitch – in particular his defensive work when Portsmouth don’t have the ball in possession.

Portsmouth’s head coach did also confirm that Azeez was close to being given another chance in the league and he may need to do that swiftly if he wants to keep him for the whole season with Arsenal seemingly weighing up their options.

The Verdict

Azeez is highly-rated by Gunners fans who watch the under-23 squad on a regular basis and there was an expectation that he would be too classy for League One from some.

However so far it hasn’t worked out and these things can happen – it’s a much more physical game in the third tier than it is in the under-23 Premier League and clearly his defensive game has needed some work before he sees the pitch again.

Danny Cowley had both Trevoh Chalobah and Emile Smith-Rowe at his disposal at Huddersfield Town – neither of whom were the finished article but are now flourishing in the top flight with Chelsea and Arsenal.

He could work similar magic with Azeez if given the time – but the decision looks to be out of his hands and now he can only give him more minutes to stop Arsenal from taking action.