Portsmouth lining up transfer swoop for Premier League midfielder

Portsmouth are one of a number of clubs interested in a summer transfer deal for Leicester City youngster Callum Wright, according to The News.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the Foxes this summer, and there’s no sign currently that they are going to offer the attacking midfielder a new one.

Wright arrived at Leicester in 2018, having spent time with the academies of Tranmere Rovers, Everton and Blackburn Rovers, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League champions.

He has however spent the last season-and-a-half at Cheltenham Town, where he first helped them to promotion from League Two in 2020-21 with four goals in 17 appearances.

Wright returned to the Robins for the entirety of the 2021-22 League One campaign and scored nine times in 34 outings, with five assists to add to that.

Pompey are in the market for new additions all over the pitch and have identified Wright as a potential addition this summer, but they are expected to be joined by other League One clubs and outfits in the Championship for his signature.

The Verdict

Wright is an attack-minded midfielder who has an eye for goal, but you could argue that Portsmouth already have quite a few of them.

Both Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness chip in with goal contributions from the attacking midfield area, and although Wright is a more central player compared to those two, it may suggest that Danny Cowley will look to cash in on one of his star assets this summer.

If they could pull off a deal though for Wright on a free transfer though, then that would represent a real bargain considering he scored nine goals for Cheltenham – you’d expect him to have more chances if he switched to a better side like Pompey.

It’s likely not going to be easy to bring Wright to Fratton Park though, with many EFL clubs set to be interested in bringing him aboard for their respective outfits.