Portsmouth lining up transfer swoop for midfielder from League One outfit

Portsmouth are interested in signing Matt Butcher from Accrington Stanley as Danny Cowley looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The former Lincoln chief took over towards the end of the campaign and despite a positive start Pompey could not finish in the play-off places. Therefore, attention quickly turned to next season, with Cowley already reshaping his squad.

One area that he will be prioritising in the window is central midfield and the Portsmouth News have revealed that Butcher is a target.

They claim that an enquiry has already been made to their fellow League One side as they look to do a deal and getting the player to agree to come to Fratton Park shouldn’t be a problem as he is a Pompey supporter and a local lad.

Butcher featured in 42 games for Accrington as they secured a top-half finish in the third tier, netting twice. However, he is not someone that Portsmouth fans would remember as he missed both games against the south coast outfit which came in the run-in.

The verdict

This would appear to be a smart signing for Portsmouth if they can finalise a deal because Butcher had a very good season and has shown that he can be a good player at this level.

Plus, with the likes of Ben Close and Tom Naylor leaving, signing a midfielder is a priority for Cowley in the coming weeks.

The fact he is a fan means Butcher will care more than most and with his deal expiring in the summer of 2022, this is a transfer that you could see happening, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

