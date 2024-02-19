Highlights Portsmouth is eager to sign Marc Leonard from Brighton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leonard has excelled on loan with Northampton Town, catching the eye of several clubs.

Playing in the Championship with Portsmouth could be the right next step for Leonard's career.

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs looking to complete the signing of Marc Leonard from Brighton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Marc Leonard’s career so far

The 22-year-old midfielder was part of the Hearts academy before making the switch to Brighton as a teenager in 2018.

Leonard has featured for the Seagulls’ first-team on two occasions in the League Cup, but he has had to get a move away on loan to play regularly, with the youngster having excelled with Northampton Town in the previous campaign as they won promotion to League One.

Therefore, it was agreed in the summer that Leonard would return to the Cobblers, and he has continued to impress in the third tier, scoring four goals in 32 appearances, and impressing with his all-round game.

Portsmouth considering transfer move for Marc Leonard

It appears his form has caught the eye, as Football Transfers has revealed that Pompey are pushing to sign the player in the next window, although they won’t be the only side chasing the Glaswegian’s signature.

“Portsmouth remain keen on Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard who is currently on loan at Northampton Town.

“The League One outfit registered an interest in the 22-year-old during the summer but he agreed to a new deal at Brighton and therefore wasn’t available for a permanent switch to Pompey - though now sources inform us that they will try again in the upcoming window.

“Leonard is under contract to the Seagulls until June 2025, while there is also an option to extend that until 2026. Portsmouth are one of a number of clubs showing interest in the youngster. We are told clubs in the Championship, Scottish Premiership and Europe are keen as well.”

Portsmouth could be the perfect match for Marc Leonard

Brighton’s rapid progress in recent years means it’s becoming increasingly harder for younger players to break in, even if Roberto De Zerbi has shown he will give the best youngsters a chance.

But, for Leonard, it realistically means that he’s going to find it very difficult to break into a Brighton side that plays some of the best football in the Premier League.

With that in mind, a permanent switch in the summer makes sense, and the chance to join Portsmouth should appeal.

Obviously, they will hope to be in the Championship, and if they can offer second tier football, it would appear to be the right next step for Leonard.

League One Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 31 25 63 4 Barnsley 32 22 60

In terms of his style of play, John Mousinho would appreciate the technical ability of the midfielder, and he could bring that composure and quality that they sometimes lack in the middle of the pitch.

Clearly, though, he is going to have a lot of options on the table, and it will be intriguing to see what happens to Leonard, as he is an exciting young talent who can go on to have a good career.

For now, his only focus will be on finishing the season well with Northampton.