Portsmouth offering Southampton outcast lifeline as summer exit looms

Portsmouth are looking to sign Josh Sims on a free transfer when his deal with Southampton expires in the summer.

The versatile attacker has come through the ranks with the Saints but he has found game time hard to come by in recent years, with his minutes coming from various loan spells.

Therefore, with his deal up in the summer, Sims knows he will be on the move, and the Portsmouth News have revealed that a switch to Fratton Park could be on the cards.

They state that Danny Cowley has identified the 24-year-old as a potential target, although it won’t be easy for Pompey to secure his signature, as the report claims there is plenty of other interest for the player to consider.

Interestingly, they say that the thought of moving from Southampton to Portsmouth is not one that bothers Sims, who was actually on the books of the League One side as a youngster.

Sims spent last season on loan at Doncaster in the third tier, and he was impressive, scoring one goal and registering eight assists.

The verdict

The Southampton connection means that this would be a pretty high-profile move for Portsmouth but from a football perspective it seems a no-brainer.

Simply put, Sims has the potential to be a top player in League One and Pompey need attacking reinforcements, so he really would improve Cowley’s squad as he looks to build a group that can win promotion.

So, this is an encouraging link for the fans, and the fact Sims isn’t fussed about the move bodes well. Pompey need to do all they can to get this sorted.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.