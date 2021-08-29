Portsmouth line up shock transfer move for Millwall man

Portsmouth are said to be eyeing a loan move for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo this summer, as per a recent report by The News.

The 25-year-old right back has been a regular starter for the Lions since he joined the club from Gillingham back in 2015 and hasn’t previously been this strongly linked with a departure before at the Den.

Now it appears that Danny Cowley is planning to act on his long standing interest in the player by putting in a loan offer for the defender before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Romeo has featured on three occasions for the South London club so far this season but was uninvolved in their 2-1 home victory over Blackpool yesterday, which has only served to heighten speculation over his future with the club.

The full back is under contract with the Lions until the summer of 2024 and hasn’t given any indication that he would like to move on in the near future.

12 of these 25 Millwall facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. The club was founded after 1900 Fake Not fake

Callum Johnson has been loaned out by Pompey to Fleetwood Town and they are said to view Romeo as the ideal replacement for the defender at right back.

The Verdict

This would be a strange move for Millwall to sanction as Romeo has been pretty key for the club since he joined them from the Gills six years ago.

There hasn’t been any indication that they would be willing to let him leave this summer and it perhaps raises question marks over his relationship with Gary Rowett at present.

It would be a move that would take place with little time for Millwall to get a replacement in and for that reason alone it doesn’t appear to be very feasible.

Add to the fact that Romeo is established at Sky Bet Championship level and all in all this appears to be a transfer that is unlikely to happen at the time of writing.