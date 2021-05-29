Portsmouth line up deal for 7-goal ace

Portsmouth have placed Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine high up on their list of potential transfer targets this summer as Danny Cowley plans changes to his squad, per The News.

Twine is a player that is already attracting plenty of transfer interest heading into the summer, with the midfielder having enjoyed an impressive campaign with Newport County and then Swindon Town. The 21-year-old fired in six goals and provided seven assists for Newport in a loan spell in the first half of the season, and then returned to his parent club and scored seven times in 25 games.

That has seen the midfielder already be linked with a potential move to Portsmouth, while there has also been reported interest in Twine from the likes of QPR and Barnsley. That suggests there is going to be a major battle to try and win the race for the 21-year-old’s signature and it looks like Swindon could struggle to keep hold of him following their relegation.

It has been reported by The News that Cowley has identified a list of around ten potential transfer targets for them to pursue this summer. It is believed that Twine is now high up on that list of targets as Cowley plans to strengthen his midfield options ahead of next season.

The verdict

Twine is an excellent potential signing for Portsmouth and you can see why Pompey are interested in making a permanent move for him. His form in League One this season has been excellent for Swindon and he is a class above League Two and that should mean that he is certain to leave Swindon and move somewhere else during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is someone that could be well suited to Portsmouth’s plans to bring in younger players to the squad that Cowley can develop. You could see him flourishing in the middle of the park for Pompey next season if he were to arrive at Fratton Park this summer.

Portsmouth are going to need to move quickly to sign him though given the amount of interest that there is in the midfielder from elsewhere heading into the summer. However, he would be assured of first-team football with Pompey and that might give them the edge in terms of convincing him to make the switch to Fratton Park.