Portsmouth are among a number of League One clubs battling for the signature of Harvey Blair from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is expected to go out on loan this summer in order to gain some first team experience at senior level.

According to Football Insider, Pompey face competition from third tier rivals, as well as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Other interested clubs include the likes of Burton Albion and Leyton Orient, as well as the Scottish Premiership duo.

Who is Harvey Blair?

The winger is an exciting Liverpool prospect that is on the cusp of the first team squad at Anfield.

The youngster has already made his debut in Jurgen Klopp’s side, featuring in a win over Preston North End in the League Cup in October 2021.

Injuries hampered his progress last season, with the forward only making 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 campaign.

Only six of those appearances came as a start, but he did contribute five goals and one assist during his 574 minutes of game time.

Blair has been with the club’s youth academy since joining for the U12s side, coming through the system until reaching the second team.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds in December 2021, and is now seeking first team opportunities elsewhere for next season on a temporary basis.

How concrete is the interest in Harvey Barnes?

All five clubs mentioned have registered their interest with Liverpool in potentially signing the player.

However, no concrete offer has yet been made.

The youngster is in line for a call-up to the Jamaica national squad, while also still qualifying for the England team.

No decision has yet been made by Liverpool on whether they will sanction a loan next season, but the opportunity to compete at senior level could tempt the Premier League side into accepting a loan.

Would Harvey Blair be a good loan signing this summer?

Aberdeen have a history with Liverpool and have also qualified for Europe, which may make them the most alluring option available for Blair and the Reds.

But Pompey, Albion and Leyton Orient will all be able to offer first team football in League One next season, which may prove a bigger priority.

The 19-year-old needs to gain experience at senior level in order to develop into a better player.

First team opportunities at Liverpool will be sparse next season, so a temporary exit makes the most sense for all parties.