Portsmouth leading race for 27-year-old defender despite offers from Scotland, Israel and Poland

Portsmouth are the favourites to sign Rotherham United centre-back Clark Robertson this summer despite the 27-year-old receiving offers from all across Europe according to the Press Association (via the Belfast Telegraph).

There is a mass transfer chase on for the Scottish defender, who is out of contract with the Millers this summer after a three-year spell in South Yorkshire.

Robertson has made 61 league appearances for Rotherham, with the most recent campaign being a very injury-hit one – restricting him to just 16 Championship outings.

It hasn’t led to a shortage of interest though, and Danny Cowley seemingly wants to add him to his ranks for a League One promotion push next season.

But offers have already been put on the table for Robertson, including from his former club Aberdeen who are under new management with Stephen Glass arriving.

Having started his career at Pittodrie, a move back home may be attractive for the left-footed defender, and according to the PA he has already taken a trip to their training ground, but both Slask Wroclaw and Hapoel Jerusalem have been credited with surprise interest and actual contract offers.

Despite the lure of potential Europa League football at all three of those clubs though, it’s Pompey who reportedly remain in pole position for his signature.

The Verdict

Robertson probably didn’t expect to have interest from all across Europe for his signature – it’s one of the more unexpected transfer battles involving an EFL player this summer.

There must be some confidence at Danny Cowley’s end though that the player is heading to Fratton Park as he looks to bolster his back-line.

It appears that boyhood Portsmouth man Jack Whatmough won’t be signing a new deal so it’s an area they need to strengthen and considering he holds Championship experience, Robertson would be a decent replacement even though he is a few years older, but still in his peak years.